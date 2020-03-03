Fog was moving in, temperatures were dropping and snow was falling.
With weather like this, odds are higher that the Milton and Milton Township Fire Department will receive calls for service. There are no snow days here.
While these maybe aren’t his favorite kinds of days, Battalion Chief/A-EMT Jeremy Parker likes not knowing what might come next.
“You just never know what you’re going to get,” he said. “It’s never the same. It’s always different.”
When the weather is worse, “We’re always getting our mind set that yep, something’s going to happen.”
A call could be blocks away, on Interstate 90 or even in Lake Koshkonong.
Parker not only likes being a member of the Milton and Milton Township Fire Department, he’s good at what he does.
He recently was named the recipient of the department’s Robert Barker Award, which is considered the fire department’s MVP award.
Deputy Chief Chris Lukas said: “The biggest reason he was selected was because he goes above and beyond, he puts in a lot of extra time, not only with the fire department but with the association. He’s very active in our association. He’s one of the top responders as far as the amount of calls he shows up for. He’s truly dedicated to the department and very committed to seeing that the organization succeeds.”
A 1996 graduate of Milton High School, Parker had friends in the Explorers Program at the fire department and decided to join them. (Today the Milton fire department does not have an Explorers Program.)
After high school, he went to work building houses before working for a private ambulance company, then working for the East Troy Fire Department for about seven years.
He initially was interested in the firefighting more so than EMS.
“I definitely shied away from it at first,” he said.
Seeing the need for EMTs, he gave it a try and found it went well.
He remembers a young girl who had been victimized needed transportation from one hospital to another.
“I got to her level and just tried to keep things calm and make things easy as possible,” he said.
Nurses who saw how he interacted with the young girl later sent him letters complimenting him for the compassion he showed.
“That made me feel like I’m doing the right thing,” he said.
His approach to working as an EMT or firefighter is to remember he’s speaking to someone who may be having his worst day.
When fires happen, he said they’re terrible. Car accidents are usually the most tragic, he added.
“You always have to get your mind in the right mindset to handle that,” he said.
The people he helps have lots of different personalities good, bad and indifferent.
Sometimes the person he’s helping is someone he knows because he has lived in Milton most of his life.
Since Parker joined the department in 2001, he’s witnessed many changes from volunteers, to paid on call to now, the department’s first full-time members.
“It’s very exciting,” he said. “Lot of changes, hard to keep up with at times, not being here every day.”
“Helping make decisions for the future of the department and where it is going or might go is pretty exciting.”
Being part of a department that’s becoming a full-time department is probably one of the biggest excitements, Parker said.
That’s not to say there are not challenges, he said, adding “We’d like to get everyone a full-time job, but right now, we can’t.”
Another significant change has been automatic vehicle location.
“It’s great for the community. It’s huge. Getting people there as soon as possible. Getting the closest ambulance and the closest fire truck.”
Lots of good things are taking place, he said.
