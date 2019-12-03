Here are the overall accountability scores for area schools on state school report cards released by the state Department of Public Instruction.
The scores are divided up into four categories:
83-100, significantly exceeds expectations.
73-82.9, exceeds expectations.
63-72.9, meets expectations
53-62.9, meets few expectations.
0-52.9, fails to meet expections.
Beloit: 59.7 overall
• Aldrich Intermediate: 62.4
• Beloit Learning Academy: Alternate rating-Satisfactory progress
• Beloit Virtual School: Alternate rating-Needs improvement
• Converse Elementary: 65.7
• Cunningham Intermediate: 63.7
• Fran Fruzen Intermediate: 51.4
• Gaston Elementary: 67.3
• Hackett Elementary: 74.8
• McNeel Intermediate: 52.7
• Memorial High: 65.7
• Merrill Elementary: 56.9
• Robinson Elementary: 77.9
• Roy Chapman Andrews Academy: Alternate rating-Satisfactory progress
• Todd Elementary: 65.5
Beloit Turner: 78 overall
• Powers Elementary: Alternate rating-Satisfactory progress
• Townview Elementary: 78.1
• Turner High :78.1
• Turner Middle: 71.1
Delavan-Darien: 76.8 overall
• Delavan-Darien High: 73.8
• Phoenix Middle: 78.7
• Turtle Creek Elementary: 68
Edgerton: 76.5 overall
• Edgerton Community Elementary: 72.7
• Edgerton High: 75.7
• Edgerton Middle: 79
• Yahara Elementary: 78.1
Elkhorn: 78.8 overall
• Elkhorn Area High: 80.3
• Elkhorn Area Middle: 70.2
• Elkhorn Options Virtual School: 69.8
• Jackson Elementary: 78.8
• Tibbets Elementary: 91.1
• Walworth County Education Alternate High: Alternate rating-Satisfactory progress
• West Side Elementary: 67.4
Evansville: 75.3 overall
• Evansville High: 72
• J.C. McKenna Middle: 70.1
• Levi Leonard Elementary: Alternate rating-Satisfactory progress
• Theodore Robinson Intermediate: 74.9
Janesville: 64.2 overall
• Adams Elementary: 60.4
• ARISE Virtual Academy: 75.5
• Craig High: 64.6
• Edison Middle: 71.3
• Franklin: 70.2
• Harrison Elementary: 69.6
• Jackson Elementary: 60.5
• Jefferson Elementary: 65.3
• Kennedy Elementary: 79.7
• Lincoln Elementary: 54.2
• Madison Elementary: 64.1
• Marshall Middle: 57.3
• Monroe Elementary: 65.4
• Parker High: 63.1
• Rock River Charter School: Alternate rating-Satisfactory progress
• Rock University High: Alternate rating-Satisfactory progress
• Roosevelt Elementary: 84.3
• TAGOS Leadership Academy: 64.4
• Van Buren Elementary: 79.9
• Washington Elementary: 60.4
• Wilson Elementary: 65.2
• Youth Services Center: Alternate rating-Satisfactory progress
Milton: 78.7 overall
• Consolidated Elementary: 99.2
• East Elementary: 78.8
• Harmony Elementary: 88.7
• Milton High: 81.5
• Milton Middle: 67.1
• Northside Intermediate: 76.6
• West Elementary: 76.8
Orfordville/Parkview: 79.3 overall
• Parkview Elementary: 77.6
• Parkview High: 79.6
• Parkview Junior High: 72.7
Rock County Christian School: 70.3 overall
• Rock County Christian School: 70.3
Whitewater: 73 overall
• Lakeview Elementary: 80.6
• Lincoln Elementary: 76
• Washington Elementary: 84
• Whitewater High: 74.6
• Whitewater Middle: 66.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.