Parker YMCA and and the YMCA in Janesville will close March 17 through April 5.
In a letter to Y members emailed Monday afternoon, Northern Rock County CEO Angie Bolson said: "As you are all aware, we are experiencing an unprecedented and rapidly evolving situation that directly impacts the health of our community. As an organization dedicated to healthy living, we have the responsibility to keep as many people healthy and safe from the Coronavirus/COVID-19 outbreak.
"As you know, your Y is a non-profit, community service organization committed to improving lives for all. As such, we run a very tight financial ship and reinvest every dollar back into life-enriching programs and services. We ask you to kindly consider weathering this time with us as a member committed to a thriving Y -- during good times and bad."
Program participants actively engaged in programs at the time of any closures or cancellations will receive a program credit for the balance of their program. For any programs that are paid in full, but have not yet started, participants will receive a program credit. All child care tuition payments have been put on hold.
In the meantime, Bolson said, "our staff team has been hard at work to think outside of the box to offer our members and the community activities to do at home. We will be utilizing Y360, a YouTube channel with virtual workouts including classes for active older adults, yoga, bootcamp and barre."
According to Bolson, the Y will be creating a YouTube channel that will include workouts, kids and family activities. In addition a resource page will be created on the Y website for information, activities and resources in the community.
Bolson encourages members to Facebook page and website as these items are rolled out.
"We will also be utilizing this time to do a deep cleaning, prepare for summer programming, staff training and clean up the grounds at both locations, among many other tasks," she said.
