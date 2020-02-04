A joint meeting of the Fulton Town Board and Planning & Zoning Committee will be held 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11. Meetings are held at the town hall, 2738 W. Fulton Center Drive, Edgerton.
A public hearing will be held for an ordinance regulating maximum lot clover for Commercial Local and Commercial Highway districts.
Another public hearing will be held for a conditional use permit to build on parcels with Environmental Conservation – Highland Overlay. The applicants are JALA LLC of Roscoe, Illinois; White Oak Trust, Loves Park, Illinois; and Petry Trust of Rockford Illinois. The conditional use permit is being sought for Lake Woods’ fourth and fifth additions.
Also on the agenda is modification of the service areas for Consolidated Koshkonong Sanitary District 2 and Fire Service District 2 (five-year update) and discussion/possible action on potential razing of house at 9217 N CTH H, Edgerton.
