The Town of Fulton will hold a joint meeting of Planning & Zoning and the town board on Tuesday, Dec. 10, starting at 6 p.m. Meetings are held at the town hall, 2738 W. Fulton Center Drive, Edgerton.
On the top of the agenda is discussion of a draft amending an ordinance regulating maximum lot cover. This item was tabled last month, Also on the agenda is the 2020 road maintenance contract with Rock County.
The board may to into closed session to discuss employment, promotion, compensation or performance evaluation data of any public employees over which the governmental body has jurisdiction or exercises responsibility. Listed are the positions of clerk/teasurer, part-time police department employess, part-time office assistant and a part-time water utility operator.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.