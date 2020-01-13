An open house will celebrate the retirement of Carol and Jerry Hulburt from the Milton Food Pantry.
The public is invited to help celebrate 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26 at the food pantry, 36 Hilltop Drive.
Carol Hulburt began volunteering at the pantry in 1995 and later became treasurer. Jerry Hulburt began volunteering in 2007.
