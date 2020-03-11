The School District of Milton is postponing any out-of-state, school-sponsored travel for students and staff. That includes conferences, field trips (such as Discovering Democracy) or any other events outside Wisconsin. A letter was issued to parents via email today. (In a separate email, Val Crofts said the Discovering Democracy trip will take place in May.)
Since the district’s March 6 letter was emailed to parents, Wisconsin has additional presumed positive cases of COVID-19. It has been reported that these individuals had a history of domestic travel.
The Rock County Department of Public Health and the Wisconsin Department of Public Health believe that the risk of infection in the Milton area is still low. The school district has not been directed to cancel or close schools/events at this time.
However, the March 11 letter states experts agree that following spring break travel, it is likely COVID-19 will spread further throughout the nation. The school district is asking parents to prepare for possible closures in the coming weeks and months.
The school district also asks that students bring their district-issued technology home with them every day. The letter states: “In the event of a closure, laptops/iPads will be essential for any potential virtual learning courses.”
The following is a statement from Louise Wilson, school nursing and health services consultant with the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction:
As you can tell this is a very fluid situation and as more testing is done the expectation is that more positive cases of COVID-19 will be identified. . . State and local public health departments are working to determine at what levels and for what reasons they would ask school districts to close. These agencies are well aware of the ramifications of closing schools and the impact on students, staff, parents and communities. Closures may be for short periods of time to allow for cleaning, or for more extended periods of time to break the cycle of disease transmission.
Health officials point out that recommendations may change quickly during the course of any viral outbreak. In the meantime, we ask that families continue to remind our students to practice good handwashing and to cover their coughs and sneezes.
The letter states the school district admin team and nurse will continue to work with state and local health officials to monitor the situation. Any changes will be communicated through Skyward, social media and the district website.
The school district plans to update families and staff every Friday or as new information is received.
Students or parents with questions, can call Superintendent Richard Dahman at (608) 868-9200. For questions related to COVID-19, call the Rock County Health Department at (608) 757-5440.
