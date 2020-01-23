Senator Janis Ringhand statement regarding the State of the State address:
“First of all, I would like to thank Governor Evers for providing some much needed balance to the hyper-partisanship that pervaded the State Capitol prior to his election.
"We can all agree on the importance of good schools, good roads, clean water and high-quality, affordable health care for everyone in Wisconsin. Under the leadership of Governor Evers we worked together to increase funding for education. We have finally begun to rebuild our deteriorating infrastructure. And we will continue to fight to reign in prescription drug prices and protect coverage for those with pre-existing conditions.
"I wholeheartedly support Governor Evers’ call to finally give homeowners a break by closing the Dark Store tax loophole. Nearly two-thirds of the State Senate are sponsors of the legislation to fix the Dark Store tax scheme. Republicans continue to block a vote on this important legislation for homeowners. It’s time for Republicans to stand up to the corporate lobbyists and give homeowners a fair shake for a change.”
