Milton High School will host a Wisconsin School Music Association- (WSMA-) sanctioned Concert Music Festival on Thursday, March 12.
The public is invited to hear area school’s concert ensemble groups perform. No admission will be charged.
The festival will draw concert bands and choirs from Beaver Dam High School, Milton High School, Reedsburg Area High School, Sauk Prairie High School and Stoughton High School.
Each band will be judged against itself using a rubric of standards.
Nathan Pierce, music director from Milton High School, who will be serving as the festival manager, said: "The large group festival is a great opportunity for our students to hear other concert bands. Most students don't sit around watching YouTube videos of concert bands and this might be their only opportunity to hear an ensemble that is made up of the same instruments in their school band."
“WSMA is proud of the quality music education experiences we support teachers in providing for their students,” WSMA Executive Director Laurie Fellenz said. “Our long-standing festival programs encourage well-rounded musicians who develop deeper understanding through performance preparation that culminates in comprehensive feedback from a qualified adjudicator. This opportunity, coupled with observing and listening to peer performances, is invaluable for musical growth.”
WSMA music festivals support school music programs as part of a comprehensive education by encouraging the study of quality music literature; motivating students to prepare and perform to the best of their abilities; improving students’ understanding of music literature and concepts (performance through understanding) and providing a performance assessment to improve individual and group achievement.
For more information on WSMA, go to www.wsmamusic.org.
Founded in 1932, Wisconsin School Music Association (WSMA) is a non-profit service organization with more than 1,000 member public and private schools. Students from member schools are eligible to participate in WSMA programs, such as District and State Music Festivals, Concert Festivals, State Honors Music Project, State Marching Band Championships and Student Composition Project. WSMA is governed by a board of directors made up of superintendents, principals and other officers from all over the state. WSMA believes music is a basic human need and that all children have the right to experience all that music offers them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.