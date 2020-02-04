A 20-year-old Whitewater woman was ejected from her vehicle during a rollover crash Monday evening in the town of Lima and later died at a hospital, according to a Rock County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Two of the three passengers in the vehicle, a 19-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman, were also taken to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center with non-life-threatening injuries, the release states. The third passenger, a 19-year-old man, was not transported.
All passengers were wearing seat belts, but the driver was not, according to the release.
Deputies responded to the single vehicle rollover crash at about 6:34 p.m. Monday at East Highway 59 and County KK, the release states.
The initial investigation showed the vehicle was driving “at a high rate of speed” before avoiding another vehicle also traveling eastbound on Highway 59, according to the release. The 20-year-old woman swerved to the left and entered a ditch, where her vehicle rolled over an unknown amount of times.
The Rock County reconstruction team is investigating. The driver’s name will be released by the Medical Examiner’s Office after notification of family, according to the release.
Authorities do not immediately believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.
