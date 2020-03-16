On Monday Rock County Administrator Josh Smith and County Board Chair Russ Podzilni jointly declared a local state of emergency in Rock County in response to the continuing spread of COVID-19 in Wisconsin and the region.
This emergency declaration will allow the county to be eligible for state and federal assistance, as well as react more quickly to changing conditions. For example, the county administrator will be given additional authority to make purchases and sign contracts that would normally have to be approved by the county board in advance. It will also allow for the modification of other internal policies on a short-term basis that will help to expedite the response.
“Taking this action now will allow the county to continue to operate to address any concerns that arise from this crisis until the board of supervisors is able to meet again,” Podzilni said. “We need to be proactive in our approach and do everything we can to limit the spread of this disease.”
“This declaration is consistent with the level of concern that experts have about the potential for cases to advance into Rock County,” Smith said. Smith reminded the public to practice smart social distancing, including by limiting personal contact, and continue to use common-sense hygiene practices like hand washing.
The declaration will be in effect for no more than 60 days. At its next meeting, the County Board of Supervisors may ratify, modify, or revoke the emergency declaration.
The Rock County Public Health Department continues to lead the local response.
For more information, check the County’s website at www.co.rock.wi.us and click on “Coronavirus Disease 2019 Information” at the top of the page.
