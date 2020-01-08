In the town of Milton incumbent Beth Drew and Jim Hanlon are running unopposed for two supervisor positions. Hanlon is a member of the town’s Planning & Zoning Committee.
Supervisor and P&Z Chair Marian Trescher is not seeking re-election. Trescher’s foray into local government began with a 2003 appointment by Bill Cunningham to serve on Planning & Zoning.
She became more involved after the 2004 death of her husband, Howard, who also had served in local government.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.