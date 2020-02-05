Five Milton High School Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) members will advance to state competition in March.
They are Todd Myers, Tim Wallace, Kennedy Carr, Hailee Shores and Ana Ransom.
Altogether 34 Milton FBLA members competed against more than 700 students in Region 7 at Muskego High School on Feb. 1.
FBLA Advisor Sheryl Avery said students chose from over 70 different events and began preparing in December.
The top three students in each event qualify to compete at the state leadership conference in March. Fourth and fifth place serve as alternates in the event a Top 3 finisher cannot attend the state competition. Here are the full chapter results:
• Tim Wallace, Introduction to Parliamentary Procedures Test, 1st Place
• Kennedy Carr, Introduction to Business Test, 2nd Place
• Ana Ransom, Advertising Test, 2nd Place
• Hailee Shores, Sales Presentation, 2nd Place
• Todd Myers, Political Science Test, 2nd Place
• Ida Fladhammer, Economics, 4th Place
• Madison Manor, Business Ethics Presentation, 4th Place
• Ellen Toberman, Business Calculations Test, 4th Place
• Alton Banushi & Caralyne Silha, Digital Video Production Project, 5th Place
• Jordan Olson, Business Plan Project, 5th Place
• Nick Niemeyer, Securities & Investments Test, 6th Place
• Evan Burnside, Accounting 2 Test, 7th Place
• Grace Quade, Organizational Leadership Test, 7th Place
