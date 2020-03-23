The Southwest Wisconsin Workforce Development Board (SWWDB) and several partner agencies are temporarily modifying service delivery approaches to help protect customers and staff in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Effective March 17, the Rock County Job Center and its outreach sites are altering workshops, events, large group activities and some limited one-on-one or face-to-face activities consistent with recent CDC guidelines. Group activities such as FoodShare Employment and Training (FSET) and Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) orientations and workshops will be handled via videoconferencing, whereby one moderator will handle the session for all sites and counties. Participants will receive a link to access the webinar remotely, or they can call in to participate in the webinar.
The Rock County Job Center remains open to the public and will offer limited services and one-on-one appointments. At the time of this Press Release the Resource Room at the Rock County Job Center remains open to the public. However, people-gathering restrictions will apply and customers may be turned away to comply with the 10 person limit. Please expect wait times and time limits. To ensure the health of all customers and staff, the management team requests everyone to follow CDC guidelines and State orders, which can be found here: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/downloads/workplace-school-and-home-guidance.pdf and Mass Gathering Restrictions.
As a precaution, if you need to meet with a caseworker, career planner or career specialist, please call them first. Many Job Center staff are working remotely and will not be available for drop-in visits. All visits will be conducted as efficiently as possible to comply with social distancing and exposure control guidance.
SWWDB’s Beloit offices are closed, with those services moved to the Rock County Job Center.
If you are unable to contact your assigned case worker/manager or career planner/specialist directly or do not know who to contact, please review the information below:
FSET: 608-314-3300, Ext. 351
WIOA: (608) 295-6812
Unemployment claims are increasing, and we have seen several questions from both employees and employers alike. The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) is best situated to address these questions. Unemployment and other partner information is provided below:
Employee Unemployment Information: https://dwd.wisconsin.gov/uiben/services.htm. If you are unable to go online, call: (414) 435-7069 or toll-free (844) 910-3661.
Employer Unemployment Information: https://dwd.wisconsin.gov/ui201/phone201.htm, (414) 438-7705.
Division of Vocation Rehabilitation (DVR): dvr@dwd.wisconsin.gov, DVR Main Line: (800) 442-3477.
Veteran Employment Services: Veterans (608) 901-5722, Andrew.phelps@dwd.wisconsin.gov. Employers: (608) 901-5688, William.matteson@dwd.wisconsin.gov.
Forward Services Corporation (Wisconsin Works (W2) and Emergency assistance): Forward Service Corporation will continue to offer services during this time. For questions regarding Emergency Assistance and to apply, please call (800) 771-8420. For questions regarding Wisconsin Works and to apply, please call (855) 733-1311. We ask that those currently enrolled in Wisconsin Works to please reach out to your case manager directly – they will be reaching out to during this time as well.
Wisconsin Access to learn more about FoodShare and BadgerCare: https://access.wisconsin.gov/access/.
General Help Email: Email: help@swwdb.org
SWWDB and Job Center partners are continuously monitoring the pandemic situation and are making service, access and compliance adjustments daily. Through cooperation, coordination and communication, our goal is serve all customers while protecting and promoting public health.
Every effort is being made to address the critical needs of businesses and job seekers during this outbreak. Please visit https://dwd.wisconsin.gov/covid19 for more workforce development information relating to COVID19. Updates will be provided via SWWDB and Job Center facebook accounts: https://www.facebook.com/RockCountyJobCenter/ and https://www.facebook.com/swwdb/.
For Additional Information Contact:
Contact: Gregg Bosak
Community Outreach Liaison
Rock County Job Center
1900 Center Avenue
Janesville, WI 53545
Phone (608) 314-3300, Ext. 306
E-mail: g.bosak@swwdb.org
