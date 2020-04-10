Nowlan & Mouat LLP will help Rock County residents draft and execute essential health care legal documents at no charge. Until May 31, attorneys Carol Hatch, Kayla Hiller and Bryan Whitehead will assist in the preparation of Powers of Attorney for Health Care and Declarations to Physicians (Living Wills) free of charge. These essential legal documents provide much needed guidance to your family and physicians.
· A Power of Attorney for Health Care appoints an agent who will make health care decisions in the event you are unable to make them for yourself.
· A Declaration to Physicians (also sometimes known as a Living Will) gives instructions to your health care providers regarding your wishes should the worst occur.
Nowlan & Mouat attorney Kayla Hiller conceived the idea while hiking at the Janesville School Outdoor Lab (JSOL).
“By completing these health care documents now, individuals can avoid costly, unnecessary court proceedings and having to make critical health care choices during even higher times of stress. I’ve been with Nowlan for more than 20 years; projects like this that support our community members in times of need mirror our mission of service. We hope to offer clients peace of mind during this particularly challenging time in our nation’s history,” said Hiller.
Individuals who would like assistance creating these documents are invited to visit www.nowlan.com to learn more and access a form they can complete online to get the process started.
Nowlan & Mouat LLP is a multi-disciplinary law firm. Founded in 1883 in Janesville, Wisconsin, Nowlan & Mouat’s are of expertise includes: civil litigation, banking and financial institutions law, corporate law, divorce and family law, employment law, real estate law, trusts and estates law, workers' compensation law, personal injury law, municipal and school law, and more.
For more information about how Nowlan & Mouat can assist in navigating life’s most challenging and rewarding chapters with optimal outcomes, please visit www.nowlan.com or phone (608) 755-8100.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.