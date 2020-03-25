As of today, there are 457 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the State of Wisconsin, with one case already recovered. Statewide, five individuals have died due to complications related to COVID-19. There are three confirmed positive cases in Rock County.
Please visit https://www.co.rock.wi.us/publichealth-familycommunity/publichealthcommunicabledisease/coronavirus-disease-2019 to view the Daily Rock County COVID-19 Update.
Frequently Asked Questions
The Rock County Public Health Department reports information at the county level. We have a legal and ethical responsibility to protect the privacy of individuals, while protecting the entire community.
What cities do the positive COVID-19 persons live in within Rock County?
The knowledge of the cities in which COVID-19 cases live should not impact the way anyone acts or feels. Because the likelihood of community spread disease is high and cases with mild symptoms are not being tested, it is in the best interest of all Rock County residents to assume all individuals, including themselves, may be infectious.
Positive COVID-19 cases isolate at home, or the hospital if they require care. That means regardless of where the live, they do not pose any extra risk to their community. Also, if every resident complies with the Safer At Home Order and social distancing guidelines, they minimize the chance of coming in contact with someone who has the virus. The Rock County
Public Health Department contacts anyone who may have had close contact with positive cases, and regularly follows-up with cases to ensure they are complying with isolation orders.
What is the age of the new positive case(s) in Rock County?
The ages of the first cases of COVID-19 in Rock County were reported to help show that this disease can impact anyone. Everyone in Rock County is vulnerable and needs to take prevention measures seriously.
How many of the positive COVID-19 cases are hospitalized?
We know based off of the experiences around the world, within the United States, and even so far in Wisconsin that COVID-19 is serious and can lead to hospitalization for some. Because COVID-19 affects individuals differently based on a variety of factors, the number of hospitalizations does not provide a representative picture of the local COVID-19 situation. Additionally, some COVID-19 cases may become hospitalized after the disease investigation is complete. Unless the hospitalization is occurring at the time of COVID-19 testing, it is difficult to track. Efforts are being made to improve the tracking system.
How many negative COVID-19 test results have there been in Rock County?
The number of negative COVID-19 test results of Rock County residents changes rapidly, as testing happens continually. That means that any numbers that would be given, quickly become outdated and inaccurate. The number of negative COVID-19 tests also doesn’t capture the number of pending tests or positive cases that have yet to receive testing. So the number of negative COVID-19 testing results does not provide a representative picture of the local COVID-19 situation or disease spread.
