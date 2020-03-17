Late Thursday, March 12, the WIAA canceled the remainder of its high school winter sports season.
That meant the end of the girls basketball state tournament after just four of 15 scheduled games at the Resch Center in Green Bay. And it meant the end of the boys basketball tournament, which had wrapped up sectional semifinal games just hours earlier.
At 4 p.m. Friday, March 13, Gov. Tony Evers called on all public and private K-12 schools across Wisconsin to close starting Wednesday.
On that date, if not earlier, spring sports practices will cease.
Until Evers’ order came down Friday afternoon, the WIAA planned to move ahead as originally scheduled.
“There are no changes to the WIAA Spring Sports Season at this time,” a WIAA release stated earlier Friday. “The WIAA staff and Board of Control have not made any alterations to the spring sports season at this point. We are monitoring what is happening from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the World Health Organization.
“The situation is very fluid, but if it is determined that suspension of any contests and practices are directed, we will notify our member schools with instructions and look to any adjustments to the Tournament Procedures to allow post-season to be played.”
The statement also encouraged schools to make the best decisions for themselves at the local level.
School districts around the state Friday began announcing school closings and cancellations, extensions of spring breaks and moves to online classes prior to Evers’ order. Some of those moves were through the end of March and some well into April.
Some local track and field programs were practicing as normally scheduled Friday.
At 4 p.m., those plans changed.
The first day high school track meets could be held, per the official WIAA calendar, is Tuesday.
The first day high school softball games were scheduled to be played was March 24. The first day for baseball games was one week later. Both sports were scheduled to start practice Monday.
The spring season also includes boys golf, girls soccer and boys tennis.
Milton’s first spring event of the season was orignally scheduled for Friday, March 20, a track and field meet at UW-Platteville.
Softball was set to start a week later on March 27 with non-conference games against Janesville Craig and Janesville Parker.
Both softball games and the track invitational are canceled on the Milton sports calendar.
Brian Hammil — Milton Athletic Director and Badger Conference President — said right now the plan is to be back in school April 6. If that best case scenario plan panned out, that would mean the earliest competition could take place would be the second full week of April.
“That’s where we’re at right now,” Hammil said. “For every week that our starting date for school gets pushed back means we’re 10 days out for most sports to even start to compete.”
