The Rock County Public Health Department Tuesday confirmed the first death of a Rock County resident due to COVID-19. The individual was 53 years old, had no known contact with a confirmed positive COVID-19 case, had no known international travel, but had traveled to Milwaukee in the 10 days prior to having symptoms of COVID-19.
Health Officer Marie-Noel Sandoval in a news release said: “We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones. We are facing extraordinary circumstances and continue to urge everyone that this virus is real, it is deadly...”
COVID-19 is in the Rock County community and, according to the news release, it is likely being spread by individuals who don’t even know they have it. Therefore, the news release said it is critical that all Rock County residents keep taking social distancing seriously and follow the Safer At Home Order.
