Confirmed positive cases of COVID-19:
- 1,550 in the State of Wisconsin.
- 17 in Rock County
Statewide, 24 individuals have died due to complications related to COVID-19.
Countywide, there have been a minimum of 539 negative tests results reported in our county.
Please visit https://www.co.rock.wi.us/publichealth-familycommunity/publichealth- communicabledisease/coronavirus-disease-2019 to view the Daily Rock County COVID-19 Update.
A Sincere Thank You
The Rock County Public Health Department wants to extend our deepest appreciation and thanks to the residents of Rock County. While there have been complaints and concerns of non-compliance with social distancing and the Safer At Home Order, those that we have been in contact with have taken the necessary steps to keep themselves and others safe from this virus. All contacts and positive cases have been very cooperative with directives for quarantine or isolation and were very concerned about not spreading the infection to others in our community. We thank them for their cooperation as this will help limit the spread. We are all united in this together. Keep up the great work of social distancing, limiting the number of visits to the store, and staying connected virtually.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.