As of today at 2 p.m., there are 842 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the State of Wisconsin. Statewide, 13 individuals have died due to complications related to COVID-19.
There are a total of 12 confirmed positive cases in Rock County.
Please visit https://www.co.rock.wi.us/publichealth-familycommunity/publichealthcommunicabledisease/coronavirus-disease-2019 to view the Daily Rock County COVID-19 Update.
Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Initiative
On March 26, 2020, Governor Tony Evers launched an initiative designed to get more personal protective equipment (PPE), such as gowns, gloves, and masks, to those working on the frontlines of the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wisconsinites can now go to https://covid19supplies.wi.gov/Donations to either donate or sell large quantities of PPE to the State of Wisconsin. The State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) will then work to distribute the PPE to communities that need it the most, including Rock County.
The state is currently seeking the following items:
Surgical Gowns (S, L, XL, and XXL)
Face/Surgical Masks (adult,
pediatric)
Gloves (Nitrile, Vinyl, or Butyl)
N-95 Particulate Respirators
Isolation Gowns
Face Shields
Tyvek Coveralls
Thermometers
Foot Coverings
If organizations or businesses have quantities of fewer than 50 of any of these items, they are encouraged to donate them to local health organizations instead of going through the buyback website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.