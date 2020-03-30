Everyone reacts differently to stressful situations. Taking care of yourself, your friends, your family and your Rock County neighbors can help you cope with stress. Helping others cope with their stress can also make our community stronger.
If you, or someone you care about, are feeling overwhelmed with emotions like sadness, depression, or anxiety, or feel like you want to harm yourself or others call
- 911
- Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s (SAMHSA’s) Disaster Distress Helpline: 1-800-985-5990 or text TalkWithUs to 66746
