Many that have COVID-19, will never know that they have it. The asymptomatic (people who have the virus but do not have symptoms) spread of COVID-19 is one of the most dangerous aspects of the disease. It is dangerous because people who don’t feel sick are most likely to go to the store or interact with family members, which unknowingly can spread the disease. This why it is essential to take prevention seriously, and comply with the Stay At Home Order and social distancing guidelines. In Rock County, with identified community spread of COVID-19, this couldn’t be more important for every resident.
Source: Rock County Public Health March 25, 2020, update
