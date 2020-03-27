As of Thursday at 2 p.m., there are 707 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the State of
Wisconsin, with one case already recovered. Statewide, eight individuals have died due to
complications related to COVID-19. There are a total of eight confirmed positive cases in
Rock County.
Please visit https://www.co.rock.wi.us/publichealth-familycommunity/publichealthcommunicabledisease/coronavirus-disease-2019 to view the Daily Rock County COVID-19
Update.
More Testing Means More Positive Results
It is important to remember that over the coming days, and even weeks, the impact of
social distancing takes time to become visible. As private industry joins State laboratories
to increase the testing capacity, and more and more people get tested for COVID-19, we are
going to see an increase of the number of positive cases in Rock County. Those getting
positive test results now were very likely infected before the Stay At Home Order or social
distancing guidelines were in place in Wisconsin.
Please do not be discouraged by the increase in number of positive cases in our
community! More cases right now does not necessary mean our community is doing a bad
job at following the orders. Social distancing and the Stay At Home Order, if taken seriously
by every Rock County resident, will reduce the rate of increase in the number of positive
cases in the coming weeks. And if we can reduce the rate of increase, we can help ensure
our healthcare systems can care for all of those requiring medical care in our community.
The goals of these efforts are to reduce both spread and the number of people requiring
medical care at the same time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.