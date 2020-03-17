The Milton Public Library closed to the public Tuesday, but patrons can still request books and pick them up in a book locker located in the lobby.
Library staff be working 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to answer the phone, check in items, and put library materials in book lockers.
Here’s how to use the book lockers:
• Call the library at (608) 868-7462 to request items (You can only request those at the Milton Public Library).
• Staff will place requested items, already checked out to your library account, in a secure locker located in the lobby.
• Enter the code given to you by library staff.
• Retrieve your items within four hours (due to high demand).
If the lockers are full, you will be placed on a waiting list and contacted when your items are placed in a locker.
The public will be allowed into the lobby but no farther.
Tax forms also will be available in the lobby.
For more information and to see the online services offered by the library go to www.miltonpubliclibrary.org.
