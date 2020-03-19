The Rock County Public Health Department announced today that there is one confirmed positive COVID-19 case in Rock County. This individual is 57 years old and is in isolation at home. There is no known direct contact with a positive case, although there is known travel to attend an event in Chicago. Out of respect for the patient’s privacy, no additional information will be provided.
“We are in contact with this individual and will directly notify close contacts with additional guidance “, said Marie-Noel Sandoval, Health Officer.
The Rock County Public Health Department is closely monitoring the rapidly evolving situation and is prepared to address an increasing number of cases.
“We continue collaborating with our local, state, and federal partners to minimize the impact on our community. Please do your part by following suspensions and recommendations“, said Sandoval.
The Rock County Public Health Department responsibilities include:
- Contact confirmed COVID-19 cases
- Identification and direct notification of close contacts of confirmed COVID-19 cases and provide additional guidance
- Collaborate with partners to minimize the impact of COVID-19 on Rock County
To reduce the risk of getting sick, we advise everyone to follow these simple steps:
- Practice social distancing
- Frequent and thorough handwashing with soap and water
- Cover coughs and sneezes
- Avoid touching your face
- Stay home when you are sick
