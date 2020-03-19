All children (18 and younger) may receive free lunch and breakfast starting March 30. Grab-and-go meals will be available for pick up at multiple Milton schools whille supplies last.
The School District of Milton Nutrition Team is working with local volunteer organizations, including the One Apple Lunch Bunch, to make sure children in need have access to nutritious meals while school buildings are closed.
The program will run Monday through Friday, until the national public health emergency is over.
Who may participate?
- Children must be under 18 years of age.
- Children do NOT need to be enrolled in or live in the Milton district.
- By USDA regulations, must be present during meal pick up.
Where and when can the meals be picked up?
- Meals may be picked up at the following locations:
- Harmony Elementary (front parking lot) – 10:30-11 a.m.
- East Elementary (main entrance lot) – 11:15-11:45 a.m.
- West Elementary (main entrance lot) – noon-12:30 p.m.
- Milton High School (near auditorium entrance) 12:45-1:15 p.m.
Instructions:
Sign up online here. Unable to complete the form online? Call district social worker Verlene Orr (608) 868-9561.
While signing up, mention food allergies or special needs. Signup is not required but will help with planning. Because family needs may change during the coming weeks, families may sign up later on.
- Do not congregate at pickup locations.
- Stay in your car and wait to drive up.
- Children should not eat meals on site.
For more information or to help support these efforts, contact Verlene Orr at (608) 868-9561 or Barb Braun, coordinator for the One Apple Lunch Bunch, at (608) 658-3930.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.