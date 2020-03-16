City of Milton buildings will be closed to the public starting March 17, in an attempt to limit the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus).
Buildings include the library, city hall, police department administrative offices, public works department administrative offices, the Community House, and all park facilities.
At this time, city staff will still be present at all of these facilities during regular business hours in order to assist citizens with any questions, requests, or payments via phone or email.
One exception to the closed offices policy – though City Administrator Al Hulick said that may change – is in-person absentee voting and registration.
“That service is still available at city hall, but that is the only service we will be administering,” he said.
Per state law, in-person absentee voting and in-person voter registration will still be permitted at city hall, but those will be the only interactions permitted.
“If you come here to pay a water bill or get a pet license, we are going to turn you away,” Hulick said. “We’re going to refer you to the website or you can call us, but the idea is we want to minimize human-to-human contact, as much as possible.”
Milton Police Department will continue to operate as they have been, but the administrative offices and lobby will be closed to the public. The Milton and Milton Township Fire station closed to the public last week.
The city’s website (www.milton-wi.gov) and social media pages will be updated if there are any changes to the aforementioned closures.
A city Facebook post stated “On behalf of the city staff, common council, and mayor, we want to thank you all for your patience and understanding during these uncertain times. Our community’s safety is our number one concern, and we all should be vigilant in doing our part to help slow the spread of this virus. Stay healthy everyone.”
