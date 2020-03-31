Most public libraries in Rock County are offering online programming and discussions while their physical spaces remain closed. The best way to stay up to date on each library’s offerings is to follow them on Facebook. Note due dates at all local libraries have been extended for a second time.
All checked-out library materials will be due May 15 and no late fees will accrue while the libraries are closed. Hold on to your materials until the Safer at Home order has been lifted – many book returns are closed currently to protect library staff.
Meanwhile, all seven Rock County public libraries invite you to connect with them on Facebook to take advantage of their online programming and discussions and to grow your online community while we all #FlattenTheCurve. If you need to reach a librarian or have a reference question, leave a message with Hedberg Public Library 608-758-6600.
“Our libraries here in Rock County are doing a phenomenal job providing virtual resources to residents. Everyone is trying very hard to offer as many services as they can to those who want them. They’re also doing a great job providing extra training and continuing education to staff so in-person services will be stronger than ever when doors open again,” said Steve Platteter, director of Arrowhead Library System.
Examples of online library programs include storytime live (CPL, EFPL, EPL, HPL, MPL, OPL), baking projects (MPL, EFPL), craft projects or experiments (EFPL, HPL, MPL), video conferenced knitting/crochet club (MPL), online book clubs (HPL, Libby app, OverDrive app), and more.
All local libraries continue to offer:
• digital collections of eBooks, eAudiobooks, digital movies, digital music, eComic books, and digital TV shows using the OverDrive, Libby, or Hoopla apps and websites
• online classes with Gale Courses
• video tutorials with Lynda.com
• language learning through the Transparent Language app and website
• research and other learning activities using the BadgerLink website.
Find out more about online services at www.als.lib.wi.us/site/pages-for-patrons.
Need a library card? Get a 90-day digital library card by visiting sharelibraries.info – select your local library, click the “Login” link at the top.
