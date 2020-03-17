Hundreds of Rock County voters are opting to vote by absentee ballot to avoid COVID-19 infection.
The state Elections Board jumped on that bandwagon Monday, saying that most voters should vote by mail through the absentee process.
“It’s all over the state. Everybody is getting requests,” said Rock County Clerk Lisa Tollefson.
The April 7 elections include the presidential preference primaries and a variety of nonpartisan races and referendums, including the state Supreme Court race.
To see if you are registered, go to myvote.wi.gov. Wednesday was the last day that online registration was allowed. Voters can register at their municipal clerk’s office through April 2 or at the polls April 7.
Starting Tuesday, the Rock County Clerk’s Office limited in-person access. Services are being provided by appointment only. Call 608-757-5660 to schedule an appointment. Tollefson said coming to the clerk’s office to register increases the chances of infection.
“I don’t want any of my clerks to get sick. I need them to run the elections. I need them healthy,” Tollefson said.
Postponing the election is not being discussed, Gov. Tony Evers told reporters in a conference call Monday.
Absentee ballots can be filled out at home and returned to the local municipal clerk by mail. Details can be seen online at myvote.wi.gov, or call your local clerk.
Municipal clerks are waiting to see if the state provides guidance on in-person absentee voting, also called early voting.
