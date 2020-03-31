If you have any concerns about your takeout food:
- Transfer the food from the takeout container to a plate when you get home.
- Reheat the food.
- Transfer the food from the takeout container to one of your food storage containers and either refrigerate it or freeze it. Packaging
The FDA says no evidence exists that coronavirus is transmitted from either food or food packaging. But studies, notably from the New England Journal of Medicine, have shown that the virus can survive up to 24 hours on cardboard and even longer on other surfaces.
- Do not place the takeout bag on a kitchen counter. Empty the bag in another room, or even outside the house. Throw the bag into your outdoor recycling receptacle, then wash your hands in warm water for at least 20 seconds.
- Do not put the takeout containers in the refrigerator or on a countertop. Either consume or store the food in your own container.
- Wash your hands!
Source: Hartford HealthCare
