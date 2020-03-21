For Sheila Fox, a teacher of 34 years, serving today as the K-8 talented and gifted interventionist and K-5 STEM teacher in the Edgerton school district, fun and learning are joined together.
With kids at home -- some engaged with online learning while others are experiencing spring break -- she said there are myriad traditional and online experiences to help enrich children’s lives while they stay safe with their families taking COVID-19 precautions.
She stressed that ideas for fun and enhanced learning are not meant to take the place of core curriculum students are receiving online from their teachers.
Ideas to help with learning
Have a routine
To promote learning at home, Fox said, she advocates scheduling and consistency.
“Have a routine,” she said. Make scheduling and consistency a prevalent part of the student’s day. She suggested creating a five-hour time frame with a structure that looks similar to the day students would ordinarily have had at school, with designated times intended for learning, snacks, and recess.
Make a learning space
“I have a little space now in my kitchen. I have a shelf where I keep my learning supplies and that is now my learning space. All my school materials are in my learning space,” Fox said. Having a supplied and designated space changes one’s mindset, helping ready it for learning, she said, adding the change is beneficial to both the student and the caregiver.
Creativity
Delivering the creative aspect, especially for younger children, requires some traditional supplies – paper, crayons, markers, Fox said – but parents can also look for “alternative materials” that can be used for learning. Fox said she often finds many of those types of materials in the kitchen.
“Look around your home. Look at your home as a new source of learning resources,” she said, adding that a learning opportunity might be found in a cooking project with the family.
Have students read the recipe, and measure what’s required for the recipe, she said.
Cooking becomes a home-based activity that can be looked at through a learning lens, she said.
As an example of what might be done with items in the kitchen, she said: “Build a spaghetti tower. Take spaghetti noodles, marshmallows and jelly beans and have the students try to build a tower that can stand for one minute.
“Ask them to measure the height of their tower and discuss the different shapes that can be used to build the tower.”
The next project might involve building a bridge.
“We use newspaper and a limited number of popsicle sticks and masking tape. You can manipulate the newspapers into all sorts of shapes to give it strength,” she said, suggesting parents might ask: Do you fold it, or roll it? After the bridge is build, she said, use books as weights and see how much weight it can hold.
“Children like to build and they are motivated to see what they can build and how much weight it can hold,” she said.
Items that might otherwise be considered garbage or recyclables become learning materials, she said, and they are already in most people’s homes.
Another project: take something old and make it something new. The project uses recyclables, now viewed as learning tools, to make a new product or character. The students are given a set amount of time to create something new, and then they give it a name and function, Fox said.
Fox suggested allowing children to identify a subject or topic in which they have interest -- “We call them passion projects, she said -- and have them research that topic.
While exploring creative activities, consider plays and skits, Fox said. Ask children to use their imagination, become characters, and then present the plays to family members or friends using online platforms.
Write plays and skits, she said.
Online resources
Fox suggested several sites that she finds beneficial, including: gregtangmath.com.
The site is free, she said, and offers “spring break challenges,” which can be completed in 10 minutes. The challenges are set up on a game board, and developed to appeal to students grades K-6. Students are challenged on different levels of math. As they move through each game segment, they meet new challenges. As they progress through the game, the math levels increase.
hoodamath.xyz is a creative platform that applies math skills in computation, problem solving and geometry. It’s also free or, for a $2 subscription, you can limit popup disruptions, Fox said.
Two sites, scratch.mit.edu and www.code.org, are both good for developing coding and computer science skills. Both are free, Fox said.
Traditional activities
While most topics can be explored online, Fox said, she also advocates for “digging deep” into traditional activities. She particularly likes puzzles and building blocks like Legos, she said.
“Do you have a ruler? Ask students to measure areas and perimeters in household rooms.
“Or, find 25 items around the house that you can number 1-25 and place on a table. They must all be smaller than a ruler. Ask your students to measure the items using both the US customary units of measurement and the metric system.
“Anything you do with measurement is good,” Fox said. “It’s another way to get especially younger students engaged through things that are tactile. Using measurements will be beneficial to them in life. It spans so many different real world scenarios; it’s a core base of knowledge, and they will carry that with them as they go through different types of mathematics, like computation and geometry,” she said.
“Play ABC games,” Fox said.
Write all the letters down and ask students to find something in the house that begins with every letter and write it down. Play ABC outside by going outside or looking out the window, Fox suggested.
Children’s mindfulness and yoga
The concept centers on keeping positive and productive thoughts in the minds of students, Fox said.
A list of websites aimed at providing resources for families connected with mindfulness, meditation and creative movement, was developed in Edgerton by the district’s pupil services team, comprised of the district’s school psychologist, counselors and life skills teacher, Fox said.
Recommended sites include: cosmickids.com, gonoodle.com, calm.com and headspace.com.
Said Fox: “At home, every situation is different. What’s important to remember is that we are all in this together and we are all doing the best we can.”
Also important to remember, she said: “Our children are resilient.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.