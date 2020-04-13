Plans are underway for Alliant Energy Center in Madison to serve as a second alternative care facility (ACF) to prepare for a potential surge in COVID-19 cases.
Gov. Tony Evers announced April 12 an application has been submitted to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to begin the development.
The Army Corp of Engineers has partnered with states to build ACFs to support existing, local medical infrastructures in response to the spread of COVID-19.
In a news release sent Sunday, Evers said, “Hopefully this second site will not be needed, but we must prepare for it now so we are ready.”
On April 9 Evers announced that the Army Corp of Engineers had officially been engaged by his administration and had already begun mobilizing at the Exposition Center at Wisconsin State Fair Park to begin the development of an alternative care facility.
To construct the facility, the Army Corp of Engineers signed a contract with Gilbane, Milwaukee, Wisconsin. A number of local subcontractors have also signed-on to assist in constructing the ACF at Wisconsin State Fair Park, including: HGA (Design), Johnson Controls, Staff Electric, F. Ahern and Hetzel Sanfillipo.
