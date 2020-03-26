As of March 25, there are 585 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the State of Wisconsin, with one case already recovered. Statewide, six individuals have died due to complications related to COVID-19. There are a total of 6 confirmed positive cases in Rock County. The Rock County Public Health Department is in the process of contacting any close contacts of the three new positive cases confirmed today.
Visit https://www.co.rock.wi.us/publichealth-familycommunity/publichealthcommunicabledisease/coronavirus-disease-2019 to view the Daily Rock County COVID-19 Update.
Who Gets Tested for COVID-19, and Who Doesn’t?
Because of limited resources and capacity, not everyone can be tested for COVID-19; even if it is likely they have the disease. This is true in Rock County, in Wisconsin, all around the United States, and even worldwide. Medical providers determine who gets tested for COVID-19, based on prioritization guidance from the State and their medical expertise. We need to conserve supplies for patients who will need them the most.
If a resident has mild symptoms or doesn’t fit the Tier 1 or Tier 2 Prioritization criteria (see here), they may not receive a COVID-19 test. Employers should not expect all employees to get tested, or to receive negative test results. Regardless of test results, or lack of test, if someone has symptoms or feels sick, they should stay home and avoid contact with others.
Asymptomatic Spread of Disease
Many that have COVID-19, will never know that they have it. The asymptomatic (people who have the virus but do not have symptoms) spread of COVID-19 is one of the most dangerous aspects of the disease. It is dangerous because people who don’t feel sick are most likely to go to the store or interact with family members, which unknowingly can spread the disease. This why it is essential to take prevention seriously, and comply with the Stay At Home Order and social distancing guidelines. In Rock County, with identified community spread of COVID-19, this couldn’t be more important for every resident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.