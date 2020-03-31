President Trump announced Sunday evening that he was extending social distancing guidelines through the end of April rather than easing them as early as this week. State Sen. Janis Ringhand, D-Evansville, is urging people to get the most accurate and up-to-date online information of the impacts of COVID-19 in Wisconsin.
“As we go through this crisis, it is important that people have access to accurate and credible information regarding the impacts that COVID-19 is having on Wisconsin,” said Ringhand.
Websites are available to provide you with up to date numbers, medical advisories and information on social distancing.
State of Wisconsin information: https://govstatus.egov.com/wi-covid-19
These websites provide information from state agencies in Wisconsin.
Department of Health and Human Series direct link: https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/index.htm
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services provides comprehensive and up to date information on the impacts of COVID-19 in our state.
Resources for small businesses: https://wedc.org/programs-and-resources/covid-19-response/
The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) has information regarding resources available to Wisconsin businesses from WEDC and other local, state and federal agencies.
Report scams and price gouging: https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/News_Media/Covid19.aspx
We are already hearing reports of scams that are preying on the fears of people in these uncertain times. The Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is accepting complaints from people who have been approached by scammers, as well as any reports of price gouging in your area.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
Federal Government Response to COVID-19: https://www.usa.gov/coronavirus
Ringhand added that accessing information online is quicker and easier than trying to contact state or federal agencies by telephone. “Phone lines are jammed while people work from home, so people who can get information online really free up the essential workers who are keeping us informed.”
“This is serious,” Ringhand added. “It is time for all of us to stay home, practice social distancing and keep ourselves informed.”
