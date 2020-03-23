December 2019
A novel strain of coronavirus is discovered to cause a respiratory disease now known as COVID-19.
Wednesday, March 11
World Health Organization officially declares COVID-19 a pandemic. (There are more than 118,000 cases in 114 countries, and 4,291 people have lost their lives.)
Thursday, March 12
Gov. Tony Evers declares public health emergency.
Approximately 30 Soldiers and Airmen from the Wisconsin National Guard mobilize to state active duty to support Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services.
Milton School District cancels or postpones school-sponsored, out-of-state travel.
Friday, March 13
President Donald Trump declares National Emergency.
Gov. Evers directs DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm to close all K-12 schools beginning 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 18. (Initial anticipated reopening date at that time was April 6.)
Rock County Public Health recommends event organizers avoid bringing large groups of people together. Wisconsin DHS recommends canceling or postponing large events and gatherings of more than 250 people.
Milton and Milton Township Fire Station closes to public.
Saturday, March 14
Wisconsin Department of Transportation may issue permits for the transportation of inventory to supply grocery retailers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. COVID-19 Relief Effort Supply Permits allow for additional supplies to be efficiently transported by increasing weight limits and waiving truck driver hours of service limitations.
Sunday, March 15
Twenty-nine Wisconsin citizens who were aboard a cruise ship with confirmed cases of COVID-19 arrive by aircraft to Volk Field Combat Readiness Training Center in Madison. Returning passengers were asymptomatic and had not tested positive for COVID-19.
Monday, March 16
State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) in Madison moves to Level 1. It’s the first time the SEOC has elevated to Leve 1 in response to a health-related incident. A Level 1 response is intended to help improve coordination by bringing all state agencies together in a central location. Gov. Evers and Department of Health Services continue to lead the state’s response to COVID-19.
Wisconsin Department of Instruction says it will waive state-mandated hour requirement to requesting districts.
Rock County declares Local State of Emergency.
Tuesday, March 17
Mass gatherings of 50 or more prohibited starting at 12:01 a.m.
UPDATE: Mass gatherings of 10 people or more prohibited statewide starting at 5 p.m.
Restaurants, bars, and other food service establishments may no longer offer in-dining seating and cease all self-service food operations. Delivery and take out service may still be available.
State Patrol ready to assist with transport of COVID-19 test kits/samples.
Rock County has first confirmed positive case of COVID-19.
City of Milton offices close to public. Meetings canceled.
Schools in Milton School District close.
Wednesday, March 18
Beginning at 5 p.m., all K-12 schools (public and private) close.
Gov. Evers waives work search requirements and modifies availability requirements for unemployment insurance benefits for workers impacted by COVID-19. Order is retroactively effective to March. 12.
Thursday, March 19
Gov. Evers orders scaling down of childcare settings. No more than 10 staff or 50 children.
Milton School District begins Virtual Learning Days.
Friday, March 20
UPDATE: Hair salons, day spas, nail salons, barber shops, tattoo parlors, body art establishments and tanning facilities must close effective 5 p.m.
Saturday, March 21
Gov. Evers requests FEMA assistance in obtaining protective medical supplies.
Sunday, March 22
Gov. Evers suspends several utility-related administrative rules, paving the way for the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin to temporarily order further consumer protections.
Department of Public Instruction suspends administrative rules relating to hours of instruction, student teacher assessments, and general flexibility during the COVID-19 public health emergency.
