The Rock County Public Health Department reported 15 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 on Monday. Statewide, there are 1,221 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 and 14 individuals have died.
A news release from Rock County Health Officer Marie-Noel Sandoval said: “It is likely that the COVID-19 situation in Rock County will get worse before it gets better.
“The Rock County Public Health Departments wants to reemphasize to all residents that more positive cases now does not mean the Safer At Home Order isn’t working, or that we are doing a bad job at social distancing. These measures take time before we can see their results. The coming weeks are the most critical in determining how many lives we can save in our community by staying safer at home, social distancing and having good hygiene.
“Have patience, and keep up the great work, Rock County.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.