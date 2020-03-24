The Milton Public Library is closed, as of 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Milton Public Library Director Ashlee Kunkel said, “Unfortunately, we can no longer offer our book locker service and our book drops will also be unavailable.”
While the library is closed, there will be no overdue fees.
“That does not mean we're completely going away,” said Kunkel. “We will still be very active online through Facebook, Instagram and other social media platforms.
“And of course, we have all of our online offerings, such as Gale Courses, Transparent Languages, Hoopla, Libby (Powered by Overdrive) and more.”
Visit the website at www.miltonpubliclibrary.org for more information.
If you have any questions about your account or anything else, email Kunkel at kunkel.ashlee@als.lib.wi.us. Staff will not be in the library to answer the phones.
