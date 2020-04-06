On April 2 and 3, the Powerball Product Group and Mega Millions Consortium announced changes that are needed to ensure ticket sales can support the jackpots and other prizes. Effective this week, jackpot amounts and increases will be determined based on game sales and interest rates on a drawing-by-drawing basis.
Due to these changes, the Wisconsin Lottery will reimburse players who meet the following requirements:
Purchased a Powerball or Mega Millions ticket on or before April 4, 2020 for multiple consecutive drawings;
Prior to the draw(s) for which the player is seeking reimbursement, mailed the original ticket or tickets and this completed claim form to:
Multidraw Reimbursement
Prizes
PO Box 777
Madison WI 53774
The Wisconsin Lottery must receive the Multidraw Reimbursement claim form and the original ticket or tickets no later than May 14, 2020, in order to be eligible for reimbursement. Upon receiving the ticket(s) and completed claim form, the Wisconsin Lottery will reimburse players for the cost of the tickets for the remaining drawings occurring after the postmark date of their mailing. Players should allow 4-6 weeks for processing.
The Wisconsin Lottery is committed to our players and thanks everyone for their patience, trust, and confidence as we work together while providing property tax relief for residents of the State of Wisconsin.
Visit wilottery.com/covid-19 for the most up-to-date Lottery information. Visit www.wisconsin.gov/covid19 for the most up-to-date information on COVID-19 in Wisconsin.
