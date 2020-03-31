To honor safer-at-home orders, the Wisconsin Lottery is canceling the planned April Lucky Raffle. The Lucky Raffle, originally launching April 1, is a limited-time lotto game with only 50,000 tickets available.
"The Wisconsin Lottery's number one priority is to ensure the safety and health of our players, retail partners, and Lottery staff. We would like to thank our loyal players for their patience, trust, and confidence as we all work together during this unprecedented time," said Cindy Polzin, Wisconsin Lottery Director. "While it was a difficult decision to cancel the limited-time Lucky Raffle, we know this is the right choice for WINsconsin."
The Lottery hopes to offer another limited-time raffle in the future and will announce information as it is available. Note: As this decision was made rapidly, players may still see signage at retailer locations indicating Lucky Raffle is for sale even though that is not the case.
Please visit wilottery.com/covid-19 for the most up-to-date Lottery information.
Visit www.wisconsin.gov/covid19 for the most up-to-date information on COVID-19 in Wisconsin.
