As part of the continuing response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rock County Board of Supervisors will hold its regularly scheduled meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 26, via a live video/teleconference webinar using Zoom. Each County Board Supervisor will be participating remotely.
The public and media are invited to call in to the conference number to listen to the meeting. Given the challenges of managing a large teleconference meeting for the first time, the public will not be allowed to participate live in the “Citizen Participation and Announcements” agenda item. However, members of the public interested in submitting comments to the Board can submit them to publiccomment@co.rock.wi.us.
To access the meeting via computer:
Please click the link below to join the webinar:
To access the meeting by phone only:
Call: 1-312-626-6799
When prompted, enter Meeting ID: 263 377 772, followed by the # key
Members of the public and media calling in are asked to mute their phones, if possible, so as not to create background noise during the meeting.
Among other agenda items, the County Board will consider whether to ratify the Emergency Declaration of March 16, 2020, and receive an update on actions the County has taken related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For more information about COVID-19, visit the County’s website at www.co.rock.wi.us and click on “Coronavirus Disease 2019 Information” at the top of the page to access guidance from the Rock County Public Health Department.
