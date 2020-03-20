The Rock County Public Health Department reports that a second positive COVID-19 case has been confirmed in Rock County. The patient is 29 years old and is in home isolation. It is unknown at this time if this person had direct contact with a confirmed positive case. A disease investigation is currently being conducted.
Protecting the privacy of Rock County residents is very important. The Rock County Public Health Department reports information at the county level and will only relay basic information about cases. This is true for all of the disease investigations done by the Rock County Public Health Department’s nurses each day.
At this time, community transmission has not been identified in Rock County. The number of states identified by CDC with community transmission is growing. The Rock County Public Health Department encourages all residents avoid unnecessary travel.
Due to the likelihood of there being more positive COVID-19 cases in Rock County, moving forward the Rock County Public Health Department will only be noting the additional cases
in their 4 p.m. daily update.
This is a rapidly evolving situation. For the latest information, visit the CDC’s website or the DHS website.
For the latest information about COVID-19 in Rock County, visit the Rock County Public Health Department’s website, www.co.rock.wi.us/publichealth .
