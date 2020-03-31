Mercyhealth-Milton clinic hours are still in place. Patients and visitors to the clinic or pharmacy are being screened at this time.
To honor the “Safer at Home” orders, patients should call the clinic with questions or concerns at (608) 868-5800 and the pharmacy at (608) 868-6777.
Barb Bortner, VP of marketing and public relations, in an email Monday said: “We strongly encourage Mercyhealth Virtual Visit Now for COVID-19-related symptoms.:
To start a Virtual Visit, go to mercyhealthvirtualvisits.org. If you are a MercyCare member, you can use the STAYHEALTHY code for a FREE virtual visit.
Mercyhealth’s toll-free Covid-19 Nurse Hotline is (833) 648-0057. Registered nurses are online Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 8-11 a.m. and 3:30-8 p.m. After and in between hours, calls will be answered by Healthline call-takers, who can answer basic questions and transfer to physicians on call and provide Virtual Visit Now information.
For the latest information visit mercyhealthsystem.org/coronavirus.
