(BLACKHAWK REGION) – United Way Blackhawk Region is reminding social service organizations
with program operations impacted during this public health crisis, to please notify 211 immediately.
This includes any changes in hours; referral instructions to minimize transmission of the virus;
updates regarding disruption of service; what you would like 211 to communicate to your clients
during a disruption of service; etc.
Social service program changes may be emailed to resourcechange@uwdc.org. Please provide
detailed information as well as emergency contact information so that 211 may reach you urgently to
confirm your resource update, if necessary. Emergency contact information will not be shared
publicly.
Now more than ever, people across our region are struggling but don’t know where to turn for help.
United Way’s 211 is free, accessible 24/7/365, completely confidential and available in more than 180
languages. All it takes to connect with a 211 specialist is a toll-free call by dialing 211, text your zip
code to 898211, or visit 211wisconsin.org to conduct a key word search of the extensive database.
Social service providers interested in registered their programs with 211 may also dial 211 or visit
211wisconsin.org for more information.
211 is operated and funded, in part, by United Ways across the country including United Way
Blackhawk Region.
