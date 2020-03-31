March 2020 was an incredibly long month.
Let’s review.
Wednesday, March 11
World Health Organization officially declares COVID-19 a pandemic. (There are more than 118,000 cases in 114 countries, and 4,291 people have lost their lives.)
Thursday, March 12
Gov. Tony Evers declares public health emergency.
Friday, March 13
President Donald Trump declares National Emergency.
Gov. Evers directs DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm to close all K-12 schools beginning 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 18. (Initial anticipated reopening date: April 6.)
Rock County Public Health recommends event organizers avoid bringing large groups of people together. Wisconsin DHS recommends canceling or postponing large events and gatherings of more than 250 people.
Milton and Milton Township Fire station close to public.
Saturday, March 14
Wisconsin Department of Transportation may issue permits for the transportation of inventory to supply grocery retailers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. COVID-19 Relief Effort Supply Permits allow for additional supplies to be efficiently transported by increasing weight limits and waiving truck driver hours of service limitations.
Monday, March 16
State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) in Madison moves to Level 1. It’s the first time the SEOC has elevated to Level 1 in response to a health-related incident. A Level 1 response is intended to help improve coordination by bringing all state agencies together in a central location.
Wisconsin Department of Instruction says it will waive state-mandated hour requirement to requesting districts.
Rock County declares Local State of Emergency.
Tuesday, March 17
Mass gatherings of 50 or more prohibited starting at 12:01 a.m.
UPDATE: Mass gatherings of 10 people or more prohibited statewide starting at 5 p.m.
Restaurants, bars, and other food service establishments may no longer offer in-dining seating and cease all self-service food operations.
Rock County has first confirmed positive case of COVID-19.
City of Milton offices close to public. Meetings canceled.
Schools in Milton School District close.
Wednesday, March 18
Beginning at 5 p.m., all K-12 schools (public and private) close.
Gov. Evers waives work search requirements and modifies availability requirements for Unemployment Insurance benefits for workers impacted by COVID-19.
Thursday, March 19
Gov. Evers orders scaling down of childcare settings. No more than 10 staff or 50 children.
Milton School District begins Virtual Learning Days.
Rock County Public Health Department announces first confirmed positive COVID-19 case.
Gov. Evers confirms two deaths in Wisconsin due to COVID-19.
Friday, March 20
Hair salons, day spas, nail salons, barber shops, tattoo parlors, body art establishments and tanning facilities must close effective 5 p.m.
Saturday, March 21
Gov. Evers requests FEMA assistance in obtaining protective medical supplies.
Sunday, March 22
Gov. Evers suspends several utility-related administrative rules, paving the way for the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin to temporarily order further consumer protections.
Department of Public Instruction suspends administrative rules relating to hours of instruction, student teacher assessments.
Tuesday, March 24
Gov. Evers issues Safer at Home order.
Milton Public Library closes entirely at 5 p.m. Book locker service and book drops are unavailable.
Wednesday, March 25
8 a.m. – Safer at Home Order goes into effect and remains into effect until 8 a.m. Friday, April 24. Individuals do not need special permission to leave their homes, but must comply with the order regarding when they may leave their homes. Playgrounds are closed.
Under this order, Wisconsin residents are able to:
• Perform tasks essential to maintain health and safety, such as obtaining medicine or seeing a doctor;
• Get necessary services or supplies for themselves or their family or household members, such as getting food and supplies, pet food and supplies necessary for staying at home;
• Care for a family member in another household; and
• Care for older adults, minors, dependents, people with disabilities or other vulnerable persons.
Thursday, March 26
Wisconsin Department of Transportation announces two-week extension for overweight permits that allow truckers to supply grocery stores impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rock County Board of Supervisors holds regularly scheduled meeting using Zoom, a cloud platform for video and audio conferencing.
Friday, March 27
Gov. Evers suspends evictions and foreclosures.
Gov. Evers expedites expansion, enhances efficiency of healthcare workforce. Healthcare license renewals are simplified. Retired professionals are encouraged to re-enter practice. Clinical education requirements are adjusted for nursing students close to graduation.
Monday, March 30
Virtual learning resumes for Milton students following a week of spring break.
Gov. Tony Evers today announced a new public-private partnership among Wisconsin industry leaders to increase Wisconsin's laboratory testing capacity for COVID-19.
Ongoing
People are using new technologies and encouraging one another in many ways. Grab and go lunches and breakfasts are being distributed to students 18 and younger. Rene Koepp, certified personal trainer at the Northern Rock County YMCA (and burpee bootcamp instructor), is calling Y members to say hi and check in on them. On Monday she called more than 50 members. The Happy Heart Hunt Facebook group on Tuesday had more than 177,000 members and on March 29 posted that the group has been asked to partner with Circuit – The Official Page! to take part in Random Acts of Kindness. As the Happy Heart Hunt group says: “Spread happiness, love, kindness and positivity.” Look for new ways to help. Keep doing your best. Remember others are doing the same. We are in this together, while keeping our distance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.