Everyone reacts differently to stressful situations. But taking care of yourself, your friends, and your family can help you cope with the changes you’re experiencing. People who have the skills to adapt and bounce back from hardships strengthen the people around them, and help make their community more resilient, too.
Caring for yourself
You’re not being selfish, you’re showing self-interest. Taking the time to protect your own physical and mental health ensures you have the resources to take care of others.
- Get the 3 “goods." That’s good-for-you foods, a good night’s sleep, and a good amount of exercise.
- Relax your body.
- Do what that works for you, like taking deep breaths, stretching and exercising, meditation or prayer.
- Do something you enjoy.
- Eat a good meal, read, create a playlist of your favorite music, play video games, or talk to family and friends.
- Set boundaries.
- Don’t let the pandemic take over what you read, watch or talk about. Don’t be afraid to ask friends and family to talk about something else.
- Avoid negative outlets.
- Find healthy ways to process your emotions. Avoid self-medicating with alcohol, drugs, or risky behaviors.
Staying connected
- Trusted, supportive relationships keep us grounded during uncertainty. Whether you send a postcard or a text, you don’t have to be physically close to stay connected.
- Tap into technology.
- Reach out to family and friends, colleagues, and support groups in whatever way you can: calls, email, texting, video chats, etc.
- Use social media wisely.
- Connect with the world outside via social media — but don’t overload on COVID-19 posts, and make sure the sources you follow are credible.
- Do remote doctor visits.
- Many health care providers offer remote care. Ask your primary physician if you can schedule appointments over Skype, FaceTime or email.
- Have lunch long-distance.
- Keep the standing social appointments in your life. If you have lunch with a family member or friend every week, use technology to keep it up.
- Join an online community.
- Now is the time to make new friends and connect with people who share your hobbies and interests.
- Stress and anxiety can make us spiral. Take the time to discover which coping skills work for you, and practice them every day.
Reducing stress
- Reduce your risk.
- Wash your hands for at least 20 seconds. Cover your nose and mouth when you cough or sneeze. Stay at least 6 feet apart while running essential errands at the store, pharmacy or gas station. Knowing you’re doing everything you can to stay healthy can help you worry less.
- Establish a routine.
- Staying balanced is easier when you build periods of activity and rest into your daily schedule.
- Talk it out.
- Try talking about your experiences and feelings with loved ones, a trusted advisor, or a support group or mental health professional. It can help.
- Avoid big decisions when possible.
- Important decisions are usually stressful in their own right, and can be even harder when you're dealing with a trauma.
- Monitor your reactions.
- Check in with your body and emotions. Know the signs of toxic stress and reach out for help if you feel like you can’t cope.
Source: Resilient Wisconsin: COVID-19 https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/resilient.htm
