Most of us are staying at home, we may be neither isolated nor quarantined.
The difference between isolation and quarantine has to do with whether or not the individual has confirmed disease. Anyone that is a confirmed cases must be isolated. Anyone that has a known exposure to a positive case, or is awaiting test results is quarantined. If a quarantined individual is tested and confirmed to have disease, they would then be in isolation. Very often these two terms are used interchangeable; which is not accurate and can cause confusion.
For more information visit: https://www.cdc.gov/quarantine/index.html and https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid19/index.htm
Source: Rock County Public Health March 20 update
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.