For those who typically gather with family and friends over the upcoming holidays, this year your plans will be different. The Safer At Home Order is still in effect and COVID-19 continues to spread. You must not participate in any in-person gathering with anyone outside of your immediate household.
But that doesn’t mean you can’t celebrate and spend time with your loved ones in other ways. You can connect virtually over the phone or video chat. Maybe you order from the same restaurant or cook the same family recipes to share a meal together. The possibilities are endless! However you choose to do it, stay connected.
Holiday seasons can be hard for many, even without the added stress and physical isolation during this pandemic. If you are feeling overwhelmed with emotions like sadness, depression, or anxiety, visit resilient.wisconsin.gov, call 800-985-5990 to speak to a trained crisis counselor, or text TalkWithUS to 66747. If you are feeling unable to cope or having thoughts of self-harm or suicide, reach out for help right away. Text HOPELINE to 741741 or call the Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK. And if you know others who are struggling, reach out to them.
