As yet another day elapses, one can certainly feel a growing sense of fear and apprehension.
It seems that the stock market is on its way to recovery, only to plummet the very next day. As scores of small businesses shut down on a temporary basis; hundreds of public schools close for the foreseeable future; and multitudes of news outlets continue the reportage of the latest headlines, the collective atmosphere appears progressively inauspicious.
However, let us heed the sound advice provided by our esteemed president from 1933-1945, Franklin Delano Roosevelt, who asserted that the “only thing we have to fear is fear itself.”
As a community, we must not worry about the future excessively because each day presents enough of its own challenges (Matthew 6:34). Instead, we should heed the advice of the federal, state, and local governments, as well as the guidance of our awesome police, fire, and medical departments in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.
The phenomenon of “social distancing” or self-quarantine is becoming an effective method toward gradually reducing the virus’s spread. Despite its drawbacks, this practice will undoubtedly benefit everyone at the end of the day.
In times of crisis, America has always been able to lend its hand to support its allies, as was the case in both world wars. The U.S. was a beacon of hope for the downtrodden and oppressed masses in Europe and Asia alike.
Therefore, it is no wonder that our nation can handle this emergency in a successful manner. May God continue to bless the United States of America.
Kang Pan is a member of the AP Language class at Milton High School He also is on the Milton cross country and track teams.
