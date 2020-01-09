Rock County Board of Supervisors seats will be on ballots in 29 districts this April.
District 4 will see a rematch between incumbent Mary Mawhinney of Avalon (Town of Johnstown) and Tracy Thompson of Milton. The 2018 contest between the two was so close Thompson requested a recount. The results of the recount showed no changes. Mawhinney defeated Thompson 604-598. District 4 includes the towns of Milton, Lima and Johnstown.
In District 5, Milton resident Jeremy Zajac is unopposed.
In District 9 (town of Fulton), Rick Richard of Janesville is unopposed.
In District 20 (town of Harmony), incumbent Wes Davis of Janesville is being challenged by John Smecko of Janesville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.