Multiple Wisconsin State Patrol WSP troopers and motor carrier inspectors responded to a series of crashes involving approximately 20 vehicles and four semi-tractor trailer units Sunday.
The crashes occurred on I-39/90 north bound at Mile Marker 167 (north of Janesville) at approximately 1:50 p.m. Throughout the entire incident, two, non-life threatening injuries were reported by WSP.
State Patrol Sgt. Michael Vasquez told Adams Publishing Group that slippery road conditions and motorists driving too fast for those conditions were the primary factors that lead to multiple vehicle crashes.
The preliminary WSP investigation indicates the chain of events began as a tow truck operator was attempting to clear the roadway from an initial crash.
A WSP news release states: "While working to clear the roadway, the tow truck operator became injured when a passing semi struck the operator’s tow truck, pushing the tow truck into the operator who was working alongside the tow truck. This secondary (and subsequent crashes) caused the north bound interstate lanes to be blocked."
The series of crashes which followed involved multiple vehicles and semi-tractor trailer units.
The north bound lanes were closed for approximately four hours. An alternate route was activated. I-39/90 traffic was rerouted onto USH 14 through Janesville and onto Edgerton via USH 51, and back onto I-39/90 north.
Wisconsin State Patrol Rock County Sheriff's Office Janesville Police Department, Janesville Fire Department, local fire and EMS, the Rock County Highway Department, in conjunction with several local towing companies, worked together to clear the roadway during the inclement, winter weather conditions. Crews worked to get the north bound lanes moving again around 5:30 p.m. The remaining vehicles were cleared about an hour later when all north bound I-39/90 lanes were completely open again.
